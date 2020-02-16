Greenville Co. deputy’s patrol car stolen, crashed in Pickens Co.

by: WSPA Staff

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County deputy’s patrol car was stolen from their home and crashed a short time later in Pickens County, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch was called just before 9:00am for one of their patrol cars driving erratically on Highway 124.

A short time later, Pickens County rescue truck spotted a crashed patrol car on Farrs Bridge Road, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said that a deputy’s patrol car was stolen from their home in Pickens County and a suspect is in custody.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vehicle theft while South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

