Greenville Co. eyeing full-time in-person learning for middle schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- For months middle schoolers in Greenville County have been learning in-person just two days a week, but soon, that could change to 5 days a week.

Charles Morris, parent of a Hughes Academy middle schooler, says virtual learning three school days out of five has been anything but easy.

“For us as parents, we try to help as much as we can,” Morris said.

As the fall semester is coming to an end, Morris added, “Some of us need a break.”

That break could be coming soon.

Tim Waller, media relations for Greenville County Schools, says county leaders have been meeting to discuss a plan to make this happen soon.

“We’re working real hard to get our middle school students back in school, full-time, face-to-face,” Waller said.

A decision he says they don’t take lightly.

Waller adds after continuous discussion with healthcare experts in Greenville, they’ve concluded having kids at school may actually be protecting them from getting the virus.

“When we do our contact tracing we believe, based on what the student is telling us that they’re contracting Coronavirus not at schools from their classmates,” Waller said. “But from social gatherings from family members, other activities is where the majority of these cases are coming from.”

One of those health professionals collaborating closely with Greenville County school leaders is Dr. Saria Saccocio.

She says, Greenville county is on the right path, but to any parent feeling uneasy about the decision, her message is this.

“As a family physician and a mother of a 13-year-old and 15 year old,” Dr. Saccocio said. “I understand, we want to keep our children safe, parents care very much about the welfare of their children, and following the standards that we know work, the evidence is there that shows if you wear a mask and you distance, you can remain safe and COVID free.”

Greenville Co. also tells us they’re looking at additional options like making classes meet in larger rooms like the gymnasium or cafeteria, to be able to spread out as much as possible.