Greenville Co. Council votes to raise taxes over cutting services, June 6, 2023 (WSPA)

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council failed to pass the county’s budget during a meeting Tuesday evening.

The budget went before county council for a third and final reading but did not pass.

Council chair Dan Tripp told 7NEWS that their backs were to the wall.

By law, the county must pass a budget by June 30th or they will not be able to spend money.

The budget was the source of heated discussion between county councilmembers earlier in June.

Included in the budget was a potential tax increase – the first in around 30 years – in order to avoid reducing or cutting services.