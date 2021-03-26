Greenville Co. fire department saves the day for bus full of kids

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA)- Multiple tornado warnings Thursday afternoon caused people across the Carolinas to seek shelter and when a group of students riding the bus couldn’t make it back to the school some local heroes stepped in to keep them safe.

The day-to-day for a fire fighter. It’s getting a call, strapping on gear, leaving the station and going out into the community to save lives.

However, the tables turned Thursday for the Piedmont Park Fire Department when the lives that needed to be saved came to them.

“One of the guys noticed that on the security camera there was a bus pulled over,” Captain Duane Brock said.

The high winds and torrential downpour Thursday were so severe, a school bus full of Greenville County elementary school kids had to pull over just outside of the station.

Brock said there was no way he was going to let the bus sit there.

“Of course we got up and met the kids out here in the bay and they were doing just like school children, single file, they had the perfect little line,” Brock said.

All 20 of them, taking shelter inside the station, “We immediately took them on into the kitchen.” Brock said.

He said he could tell they were scared asking questions like, “What’s going on, how long are we going to be here, can I go home?”

So that’s when they got creative.

“We just said, lets get them something to do, so we came out here to our closet where we keep all of our fire safety things and we got some crayons and coloring books and put them to work,” Brock said.

The fear turned into not wanting to leave.

Brock said as he looked at each one of them he could he started to see them as family.…

Explaining, “It made us feel at home, because this is our home every third day and once those kids came in here they were ours, and we treated them just like they were our kids.”

The fire station did tell 7 News once the weather calmed down they were able to get back on the bus and get home safely.