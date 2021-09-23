Greenville Co. high school student arrested after airsoft gun found in bookbag

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a Woodmont High School student was arrested after deputies found an airsoft gun in his bookbag Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, school resource officers were contacted Thursday afternoon by students and staff after receiving reports that the 14-year-old possibly had a firearm in his possession and had made threats towards another student.

As a result, the school was put on lockdown and deputies identified and located the student.

During the course of the investigation, school resource officers located a replica firearm that was actually an airsoft gun in the student’s backpack which was in his possession.

Deputies said the student was taken into custody with incident and no students or staff were injured.