GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Library Board approved limiting displays in libraries during a meeting on Monday.

The decision came months after a county library director ordered the manager of the Travelers Rest Library to remove a display for LGBTQ Pride Month, and the manager refused.

In June, Greenville County Library Board trustees unanimously voted to have all bulletin boards, end cases, and lobby displays removed from all county libraries.

The board initially planned to unveil a new display policy by the end of September, however, those conversations spilled into October.

The new policy will allow displays for holidays that Greenville County recognizes, non-themed displays, and displays for new book arrivals.

Tommy Hughes, one of the board members, advocated for holiday decorations to be allowed on shelves and tables in the children’s sections after saying there are currently none.

Executive Director Beverley James said she would tweak the policy to allow this.