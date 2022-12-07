GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Great news, book lovers. Plans are in the works for a library in Greenville County to get a whole lot bigger.

Officials said the library on Pelham Road could be moving locations. This means there would be more space for people to read, use computers and even park.

“A library is a wonderful thing in the community,” said Joe Dill with Greenville County Council.

On Tuesday night, Greenville County Council approved the Library Board’s request to buy a vacant building.

“This one that we’re replacing is going to go into a bigger facility and more people can use the library and that’s a good thing,” said Dill.

The plan would move it to the empty Bi-Lo building on the corner of East North Street and Howell Road.

“In this new space, they’ll have plenty of parking space and plenty of room,” said Dill.

Library officials said the ball is rolling, they’re under contract but there are still inspections to be made.

Dill said the facility is the oldest in the county and it would cost the library system a little under $7 million for the new one.

“It’s something that’s much needed and should have been done a long time ago,” he said.

He said they want the library to be in a high-traffic area, so people can stop by during commutes.

“They’re on their way home, they can stop by the library,” said Dill. “When they’re going to work, they can stop there. When they’re going to the grocery store, they can stop by the library.”

The library’s current space on Pelham Road doesn’t always have an empty parking space.

“It’s almost impossible to find a parking place at certain times of the day,” said Dill.

“It does get pretty full, but it hasn’t really been a problem,” said Whitney Williams.

Mother Whitney Williams said her kids love to check out new books to read.

“We’re probably here, if not once a week, then every other week,” said Williams. “My oldest will get like six books at a time and by the end of the week, she’s ready to come back.”

Her family is excited about the possibility of a new location.

“It would be great. We use the library for a ton of things. We’d definitely be excited about that,” she said. “It’s like every time we come, we find something else we can use the library for.”

Giving her kids more rood to read, study and play.

Dill said the timeline would be to get through this due diligence phase, then go onto the design and building phases.