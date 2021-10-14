Greenville Co. man arrested for breach of peace, accused of following student at Furman University

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– Several law enforcement agencies in the Upstate are investigating a man who is accused of following young women. A SLED background check shows the suspect has been arrested and served time before.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a man back in June, who they arrested just last week. They arrested and charged Brandon Hayes Reser for two counts of breach of peace.

“He followed two women out of the target parking lot and then got into a car and followed them as they began to drive,” Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

That’s when police say Reser pulled up alongside the women who were stopped at a traffic light on Woodruff Road.

“Stopped and then proceeded to masturbate right in front of them before driving away,” Flood said.

Deputies say the women called 911 right away.

“These women were smart enough and cognizant enough to get some identifiers. They were able to get the tag of the vehicle,” Flood added.

But, before deputies could make an arrest there was another incident.

“Last week a student reported being followed and approach by a suspicious person driving a white sedan,” according to Furman University Police Chief John Milby.

They were able to connect this report to Reser as well.

“Based on his record we were concerned and took steps to ensure the campus safety. We placed him on trespass notice, we issued a campus alert,” Milby said.

A SLED background check shows Reser has a criminal history dating back to 2013 including assault and battery, stalking, and harassment.

“We’ve been working with SLED and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the community is safe,” Milby said.

Both agencies say it’s important the community is on alert and aware of their surroundings.

“People in the community need to be aware that this is going on and certainly look out for this individual,” Flood said.

SLED confirms it is assisting with the investigation.

If you ever feel like you’re being followed police say call 911, and don’t go home. Instead go to a public place or right to law enforcement.