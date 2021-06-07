Greenville Co. man facing child sexual abuse material charges

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Mitchell Brian O’Cain (From: Greenville Co. Detention Center)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County man has been charged after investigators said he distributed child sexual abuse material.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, 49-year-old Mitchell Brian O’Cain has been charged with three counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The attorney general’s office said a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to O’Cain.

O’Cain was arrested on June 3 and is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store