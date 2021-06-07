Greenville Co. man facing child sexual abuse material charges

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County man has been charged after investigators said he distributed child sexual abuse material.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, 49-year-old Mitchell Brian O’Cain has been charged with three counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The attorney general’s office said a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to O’Cain.

O’Cain was arrested on June 3 and is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.