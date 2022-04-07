GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was convicted Thursday in a retrial of a child sex crimes case.

According to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 54-year-old Frederick Robert Chappell was found guilty of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Lewd Act on a Child.

The solicitor said that Chappell sexually assaulted a child multiple times over a two-year period between 2009 and 2010.

Chappell was initially convicted of the crimes in 2012 but his conviction was overturned on appeal in 2019 before his retrial this week, the solicitor said.