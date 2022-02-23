TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on Saturday; now South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver.

Highway patrol said 59-year-old Mark Dodd was riding on West Lee Road in Greenville County, when he was hit from behind by a car.

Dodd’s family said he’s is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Dodd is a father, a grandfather and a friend to many.

“He’s the kind of guy that’ll help anybody,” his brother Murray Dodd said.

Murray Dodd said he’s also an avid motorcyclist, locally known as “Wolf”.

Murray Dodd said, “He builds motorcycles and that’s part of the reason he’s well-known in the biker community because he is a master at his craft.”

On Saturday, his world was shaken.

Troopers said the driver of that car left the scene leaving Dodd on the ground.

“If they don’t step up, I hope someone will turn them in,” Murray Dodd said. “He’s still on a respirator, unresponsive, has a couple brain bleeds…”

Trooper Brandon Bolt said there are several ways to protect motorcyclists on the road.

“Give them space, don’t follow too close, don’t crowd them,” Bolt said.

If you are involved in an accident, Trooper Bolt said to do the right thing.

“Call 9-1-1, report it. No one would like this done to their family. So always, family friends, everybody wants to be, just stay there and help folks. That’s what we’re asking at the end of the day, just be good people,” Bolt said.

Troopers are asking anyone who lives nearby to check their surveillance cameras for any possible evidence.

The family said private donors and Iron Horse Motorcycle Lawyers are offering a reward is being offered for information that would lead to this case being solved.