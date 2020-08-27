Greenville Co. on top of virtual learning glitches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Problems with logging in, Chromebook delays, and WiFi issues are some of the hiccups that parents in Greenville County have told us they are facing.

Director of Greenville County Education Technology Bill Brown says they’ve responded to these issues by bringing in extra help.

“We doubled the number of people answering calls, and then we implemented mini help desks,” Brown said. “So the schools implemented mini help desks, the parents can call them and then they can call us.”

Since then, they’ve seen the number of people calling to troubleshoot issues decrease from nearly 5,000 calls to just 400 on Wednesday.

Greenville County spokesman Tim Waller said they’ve come a long way in a short time

“It’s easy to focus on things that have gone wrong,” Waller said. “But we’re aware of the fact that most of the bugs, most of the hiccups if you will, that we’ve experienced have happened the first few days of school and we think we’ve made great strides in getting some of those bugs worked out.”

Brown said working through technical issues isn’t just hard for parents and students, but for administrators too.

However, he says there’s been a lot of team work.

“To say that when are we going to return to normal, well there’s a new normal,” Brown said. “We’re just going to follow our plan, work through our issues and get things done so that we’re back to where we were. I mean the fact of the matter is we’ve got 70,000 Chromebooks using our systems today. Find somebody else in the upstate that’s doing that.”

Greenville County says they’ll continue to keep their career centers open for Chromebook repairs as long as parents and students need them.

To find one of the four Greenville County career centers that is helping with Chromebook repairs, click here.