GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An elementary school principal and assistant principal were placed on administrative leave.

Greenville County Schools confirmed the leave was effective at Monaview Elementary School.

According to the school’s website, Damon Qualls is their current principal and Stephanie Duncan serves as the assistant principal.

The school district said the circumstances surrounding the leave are a personnel matter.

