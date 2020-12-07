Greenville Co. Rec officials find 9 lb goldfish in lake

(Source: Greenville Co. Rec)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Rec officials said crews found a 9 pound goldfish in an Upstate lake!

Officials said the fish was found in Oak Grove Lake, located off of Roper Mountain Road.

Crews were doing some testing that included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population, when they found the fish, according to organization’s Facebook page.

7 News asked if they fish would stay in the lake.

Officials said, “Yes, the currently unnamed goldfish is obviously very happy and healthy at Oak Grove Lake so we just said ‘hello’ and put him back.”

