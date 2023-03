GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville announced that a section of a road will be closed Monday for repairs.

City officials said the section of Academy Street between Wardlaw Street and North Markley Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Norfolk Southern rail crossing repairs and upgrades.

Detour signs will be posted.

Drivers are urged to reduce speeds and use caution.