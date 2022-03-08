GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County School Board members said a push from Governor Henry McMaster to pay teachers more money is misleading during a meeting Tuesday morning.

Members said there isn’t enough funding to raise teacher’s pay as much as being proposed. Greenville County schools isn’t the only district in the Upstate raising concerns.

“The amount it would cost to fund a $4,000 raise, every time we accord a raise, we have to pay the fringe benefits on it,” said Greenville County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Burke Royster.

The district’s superintendent and other school board members said they do believe teachers should be paid more, but they don’t think the state is providing enough funds to make those raises attainable which means they would have to rely on local funds to ensure all teachers across the district receive the same raise. That’s on top of including in their budgets, mandated funds like an increase in health insurance and other benefits.

“This district’s share which would be 25%, plus the shortfall is $158.9 million,” Dr. Royster explained during a board meeting Tuesday morning.

District leaders in Pickens and Anderson counties also expressed major concern. One superintendent told 7NEWS, they’re worried this proposal could lead to tax increases and potentially mean having to let go dozens of employees while already going up against staffing shortages.

Teachers in the state on the other hand told us, an extra $4,000 a year would go a long way, especially with the cost of living going up.

“In an ideal world, the state would fund the pay raise on every district salary schedule but that’s not the way it works because you have a statewide minimum schedule that many districts have opted to pay beyond,” said Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teacher’s Association.

The floor of South Carolina’s General Assembly is slated to take this up next week. In the meantime, Greenville County School Board members have agreed to reach out to state representatives with their concerns and hold a special meeting to talk about what’s next.

A spokesperson with Governor Henry McMaster’s office told 7NEWS, the way the proposal works is that schools are given a set amount of money based solely on the number of teachers they need to establish a certain teacher to student ratio. Adding, they have complete discretion over how to use those funds.

This spokesperson also said, while the proposal may require some districts to use discretionary funds to accomplish a $4,000 raise, they’re also receiving more from the state than they ever have before.