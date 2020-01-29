Greenville Co. school bus hits pedestrian, district says

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools said one of their buses struck a pedestrian along Highway 414, late Tuesday afternoon.

The district said a pedestrian walking along the road was struck in the back of the head by one of the mirrors on the bus around 5:30pm.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Greenville County Schools.

No students were on the bus at the time, the district said.

Greenville County Schools said the district will be conducting a review of the incident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

