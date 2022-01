GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – No students were injured after a Greenville County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Greer.

The crash happened at 4:21 p.m. near Highway 14 at Johns Road near GSP airport.

According to Greenville County School officials an SUV turned in front of a bus carrying Riverside Middle School students.

No one was injured during the crash, officials said.