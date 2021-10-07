Greenville Co. school was on hold following report of a weapon

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Riverside High School was briefly on hold this morning following reports of a student in possession of a weapon, according to Greenville County Schools’ spokesperson Tim Waller.

According to Greer Police, the Riverside High School resource officer received information that a student may have a handgun in their possession. Officials located the 14-year-old student named in the tip who informed them that they had placed the weapon in another student’s bookbag.

The second student was located and the handgun was found inside a “cinch bag” in his bookbag.

The 14-year-old student that brought the handgun to school is being charged as a juvenile with possession of a weapon on school grounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The second student is not being charged criminally due to not knowing the handgun had been placed in their bookbag.

A “hold” means that students and personnel stay in place wherever they are at the moment the hold is called versus a “lockdown,” which means that students and personnel get in classrooms and lock the doors due to a security threat on campus, according to Waller.

Riverside High School has resumed a normal school day.

