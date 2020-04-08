1  of  15
Greenville Co. Schools allowing telehealth access through district-issued Chromebooks

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County families can now access telehealth services through student Chromebooks, district officials announced Wednesday.

The district said families can log onto their child’s school-issued Chromebook to access Prisma Health’s MyChart portal.

The access will continue through the end of the school year or whenever students return their Chromebooks.

For details on how to sign up, you can visit the Greenville County Schools website or go to the Prisma Health MyChart portal.

