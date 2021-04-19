Greenville Co. Schools announces graduation ticket details

Graduation Ticket Allotment (Source: Greenville County Schools District)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools District has announced the number of tickets each graduate will receive for graduation on June 1-4.

This year, each graduate will be allocated four, six or eight guest tickets, which is determined by the number of graduates from each high school, according to the district.

Graduation will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Guests will be seated in pods of four or six. Each pod will be separated by six feet.

Here is a breakdown of the number of tickets graduates from each high school will receive:

High School# of graduatesNumber of guest ticketsTicket layout
Southside15584 pod layout
Carolina16584 pod layout
Berea21584 pod layout
Greer21784 pod layout
Blue Ridge25384 pod layout
Travelers Rest26584 pod layout
Greenville31766 pod layout
Eastside36466 pod layout
Woodmont39066 pod layout
Wade Hampton40066 pod layout
Riverside41366 pod layout
Hillcrest48366 pod layout
JL Mann53166 pod layout
Mauldin58744 pod layout

Bon Secours continues to follow CDC guidance for distancing and COVID-19 protocols. Specific directions related to masking, arrival times, and parking will be communicated close to the graduation dates, according to the district.

Individuals who are COVID-19 positive or in quarantine will not be allowed to attend the graduation ceremonies, but the events will be livestreamed. Schools will dispense tickets to the graduates for distribution to family and friends.

