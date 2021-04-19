Greenville Co. Schools announces graduation ticket details

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools District has announced the number of tickets each graduate will receive for graduation on June 1-4.

This year, each graduate will be allocated four, six or eight guest tickets, which is determined by the number of graduates from each high school, according to the district.

Graduation will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Guests will be seated in pods of four or six. Each pod will be separated by six feet.

Here is a breakdown of the number of tickets graduates from each high school will receive:

High School # of graduates Number of guest tickets Ticket layout Southside 155 8 4 pod layout Carolina 165 8 4 pod layout Berea 215 8 4 pod layout Greer 217 8 4 pod layout Blue Ridge 253 8 4 pod layout Travelers Rest 265 8 4 pod layout Greenville 317 6 6 pod layout Eastside 364 6 6 pod layout Woodmont 390 6 6 pod layout Wade Hampton 400 6 6 pod layout Riverside 413 6 6 pod layout Hillcrest 483 6 6 pod layout JL Mann 531 6 6 pod layout Mauldin 587 4 4 pod layout

Bon Secours continues to follow CDC guidance for distancing and COVID-19 protocols. Specific directions related to masking, arrival times, and parking will be communicated close to the graduation dates, according to the district.

Individuals who are COVID-19 positive or in quarantine will not be allowed to attend the graduation ceremonies, but the events will be livestreamed. Schools will dispense tickets to the graduates for distribution to family and friends.