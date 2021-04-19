Greenville Co. Schools announces graduation ticket details

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools District has announced the number of tickets each graduate will receive for graduation on June 1-4.
This year, each graduate will be allocated four, six or eight guest tickets, which is determined by the number of graduates from each high school, according to the district.
Graduation will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Guests will be seated in pods of four or six. Each pod will be separated by six feet.
Here is a breakdown of the number of tickets graduates from each high school will receive:
|High School
|# of graduates
|Number of guest tickets
|Ticket layout
|Southside
|155
|8
|4 pod layout
|Carolina
|165
|8
|4 pod layout
|Berea
|215
|8
|4 pod layout
|Greer
|217
|8
|4 pod layout
|Blue Ridge
|253
|8
|4 pod layout
|Travelers Rest
|265
|8
|4 pod layout
|Greenville
|317
|6
|6 pod layout
|Eastside
|364
|6
|6 pod layout
|Woodmont
|390
|6
|6 pod layout
|Wade Hampton
|400
|6
|6 pod layout
|Riverside
|413
|6
|6 pod layout
|Hillcrest
|483
|6
|6 pod layout
|JL Mann
|531
|6
|6 pod layout
|Mauldin
|587
|4
|4 pod layout
Bon Secours continues to follow CDC guidance for distancing and COVID-19 protocols. Specific directions related to masking, arrival times, and parking will be communicated close to the graduation dates, according to the district.
Individuals who are COVID-19 positive or in quarantine will not be allowed to attend the graduation ceremonies, but the events will be livestreamed. Schools will dispense tickets to the graduates for distribution to family and friends.