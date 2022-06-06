GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees voted Monday night to approve a budget which includes across the board increases to teacher salaries.
Included in the budget is a $2,000 increase to each level of teacher salary in Greenville County. The entry-level teacher salary will increase to $44,566.
The district said that all teachers will increase a step in salary along with all other eligible employees. If the step isn’t at least three percent or employees are not eligible for a step, they will receive a three percent pay increase.
The minimum pay in the district will also rise to $15 per hour.
“So, every teacher will see around a three percent raise and some, it will exceed that amount, when you add the $2,000 to the step–very significant for our teachers. Extremely significant for our other employees because we’ve moved our entry wage for our lowest wage jobs from $12.93 an hour to $15 dollar an hour,” said Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster.
“Our board has been extremely supportive for a number of years, in fact we shared that information tonight-how we’ve moved from nearly 30th in teacher pay, to the top one or two in the state. Very committed to our teachers, the importance of the work they do, but also very committed to the commitment, the dedication, the hard work of all of our employees,” Dr. Royster said.
The budget also sets aside $700,000 for security enhancements in the district.
The district plans to use a weapons detection technology system called, ‘EVOLV’. District leaders said $700,000 will cover things like staff to operate it and software subscription. The board will have to discuss funding for the actual system itself at a later date.
“We’ll come forward with a request to the board later to go to one time funding to procure the equipment for weapons detection. You’ll see that very soon–later this month,” Dr. Royster said.
Dr. Royster said they are also looking at other security enhancements, as well.
“There’s some grants available through the state, as part of the Governor and the legislator’s commitment to expanding school resource officers. We had several of those approved this year. And we have actually six grants submitted to DPS now– the state Department of Public Safety, to fund resource officers for schools that don’t have a resource officer,” Dr. Royster said.
The district said that even with the nearly $790 million budget, taxpayers will see their school operations-related taxes drop by around two percent.
Greenville County Schools expects to add 1,200 students in the next school year.
“This budget shows the commitment by both the Board of Trustees and the administration to invest in our teachers and other employees, which we know is one of the most important factors for student success,” said Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster in a statement. “It is more critical now than ever before to show that education is a profession that is not only a worthy endeavor but also a career that is financially sustainable.”
The board voted to approve the budget by a 9-1 vote.
Here’s a breakdown of the budget items:
Expenditures Due to State Mandates: The items shown below are mandated through legislation and total $22,137,000.
|Teacher Salary Step
|$5,902,000
|Teacher Certificate Upgrades (i.e. bachelors to masters)
|1,310,000
|State Health Employer Contribution Increase
|6,622,000
|State Retirement Employee Contribution Rate Increase
|6,592,000
|Bus Driver State Mandated Increase
|1,089,000
|Langston Charter Formula Increase
|622,000
|Total
|$22,137,000
Additional Expenditures: The following items totaling $45 million reflect priorities needed to meet local requirements of the Education Plan for FY 23.
|Increases Associated with Student Growth
|$3,679,000
|Fountain Inn High School (Expansion to Include Grade 10)
|1,747,000
|Special Education Teachers
|827,000
|Speech Language Therapists
|207,000
|Occupational Therapists
|195,000
|School Psychologists
|175,000
|Induction and Mentoring for First-Year Teachers
|69,000
|Greenville Alternative Teacher Education (GATE) Program
|260,000
|Special Revenue Fund – Students at Risk of School Failure
|7,471,000
|Special Revenue Fund – Aid to Districts
|2,109,000
|Interpretation Services
|60,000
|West Greenville – Culinary Skills Sessions with Greenville Technical College
|11,000
|Mastery Connect Graphing Calculator Software Add-on
|29,000
|Field Trip Request Software
|30,000
|Google Suite
|324,000
|Career Center Certifications
|20,000
|Marching Band Uniform Allocation
|50,000
|Increase Band and Orchestra Instrument Allocation
|50,000
|Arts Reaching Middle and Elementary Schools (A.R.M.E.S.) Program Expansion
|106,000
|Digital Classroom Management
|187,000
|Teacher Observation Software
|92,000
|Increase for Instructional School Materials
|142,000
|Teacher Salary Schedule Increase
|13,786,000
|Add Step 34 to Teacher Salary Schedule
|174,000
|Non-Teacher Salary Schedules Step Movement – Minimum 3%
|6,210,000
|International Teacher Fees
|268,000
|Increase Homebound Rate to $30/hr.
|56,000
|Adjust Elementary Counselor Allocation
|1,302,000
|Bus Driver Compensation for Years of Experience
|133,000
|Adjustment to Bus Driver Schedule to Two Rates
|897,000
|Reclassify Computer Technicians
|105,000
|Increase Assistant Principal Scheduled Work Days
|519,000
|Adjust Principal Salary – Internal Equity
|820,000
|Adjustment to Support Schedules for Minimum $15/hr. Rate
|1,326,000
|Coaching Supplements
|326,000
|Recruiting for Virtual/Online and Hourly Workgroups
|46,000
|Upbeat Principal Engagement and Retention Survey Annual Cost
|27,000
|Cost Increases for Existing Service/Supply Contracts
|714,000
|Audio-Visual Technician
|92,000
|Building Services Specialist
|99,000
|Security Enhancements
|700,000
|Total
|$ 45,440,000
The Greenville County Schools budget is based on the South Carolina Senate’s current version of the state budget which has not yet been finalized.