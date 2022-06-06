GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees voted Monday night to approve a budget which includes across the board increases to teacher salaries.

Included in the budget is a $2,000 increase to each level of teacher salary in Greenville County. The entry-level teacher salary will increase to $44,566.

The district said that all teachers will increase a step in salary along with all other eligible employees. If the step isn’t at least three percent or employees are not eligible for a step, they will receive a three percent pay increase.

The minimum pay in the district will also rise to $15 per hour.

“So, every teacher will see around a three percent raise and some, it will exceed that amount, when you add the $2,000 to the step–very significant for our teachers. Extremely significant for our other employees because we’ve moved our entry wage for our lowest wage jobs from $12.93 an hour to $15 dollar an hour,” said Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster.

“Our board has been extremely supportive for a number of years, in fact we shared that information tonight-how we’ve moved from nearly 30th in teacher pay, to the top one or two in the state. Very committed to our teachers, the importance of the work they do, but also very committed to the commitment, the dedication, the hard work of all of our employees,” Dr. Royster said.

The budget also sets aside $700,000 for security enhancements in the district.

The district plans to use a weapons detection technology system called, ‘EVOLV’. District leaders said $700,000 will cover things like staff to operate it and software subscription. The board will have to discuss funding for the actual system itself at a later date.

“We’ll come forward with a request to the board later to go to one time funding to procure the equipment for weapons detection. You’ll see that very soon–later this month,” Dr. Royster said.

Dr. Royster said they are also looking at other security enhancements, as well.

“There’s some grants available through the state, as part of the Governor and the legislator’s commitment to expanding school resource officers. We had several of those approved this year. And we have actually six grants submitted to DPS now– the state Department of Public Safety, to fund resource officers for schools that don’t have a resource officer,” Dr. Royster said.

The district said that even with the nearly $790 million budget, taxpayers will see their school operations-related taxes drop by around two percent.

Greenville County Schools expects to add 1,200 students in the next school year.

“This budget shows the commitment by both the Board of Trustees and the administration to invest in our teachers and other employees, which we know is one of the most important factors for student success,” said Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster in a statement. “It is more critical now than ever before to show that education is a profession that is not only a worthy endeavor but also a career that is financially sustainable.”

The board voted to approve the budget by a 9-1 vote.

Here’s a breakdown of the budget items:

Expenditures Due to State Mandates: The items shown below are mandated through legislation and total $22,137,000.

Teacher Salary Step $5,902,000 Teacher Certificate Upgrades (i.e. bachelors to masters) 1,310,000 State Health Employer Contribution Increase 6,622,000 State Retirement Employee Contribution Rate Increase 6,592,000 Bus Driver State Mandated Increase 1,089,000 Langston Charter Formula Increase 622,000 Total $22,137,000

Additional Expenditures: The following items totaling $45 million reflect priorities needed to meet local requirements of the Education Plan for FY 23.

Increases Associated with Student Growth $3,679,000 Fountain Inn High School (Expansion to Include Grade 10) 1,747,000 Special Education Teachers 827,000 Speech Language Therapists 207,000 Occupational Therapists 195,000 School Psychologists 175,000 Induction and Mentoring for First-Year Teachers 69,000 Greenville Alternative Teacher Education (GATE) Program 260,000 Special Revenue Fund – Students at Risk of School Failure 7,471,000 Special Revenue Fund – Aid to Districts 2,109,000 Interpretation Services 60,000 West Greenville – Culinary Skills Sessions with Greenville Technical College 11,000 Mastery Connect Graphing Calculator Software Add-on 29,000 Field Trip Request Software 30,000 Google Suite 324,000 Career Center Certifications 20,000 Marching Band Uniform Allocation 50,000 Increase Band and Orchestra Instrument Allocation 50,000 Arts Reaching Middle and Elementary Schools (A.R.M.E.S.) Program Expansion 106,000 Digital Classroom Management 187,000 Teacher Observation Software 92,000 Increase for Instructional School Materials 142,000 Teacher Salary Schedule Increase 13,786,000 Add Step 34 to Teacher Salary Schedule 174,000 Non-Teacher Salary Schedules Step Movement – Minimum 3% 6,210,000 International Teacher Fees 268,000 Increase Homebound Rate to $30/hr. 56,000 Adjust Elementary Counselor Allocation 1,302,000 Bus Driver Compensation for Years of Experience 133,000 Adjustment to Bus Driver Schedule to Two Rates 897,000 Reclassify Computer Technicians 105,000 Increase Assistant Principal Scheduled Work Days 519,000 Adjust Principal Salary – Internal Equity 820,000 Adjustment to Support Schedules for Minimum $15/hr. Rate 1,326,000 Coaching Supplements 326,000 Recruiting for Virtual/Online and Hourly Workgroups 46,000 Upbeat Principal Engagement and Retention Survey Annual Cost 27,000 Cost Increases for Existing Service/Supply Contracts 714,000 Audio-Visual Technician 92,000 Building Services Specialist 99,000 Security Enhancements 700,000 Total $ 45,440,000

The Greenville County Schools budget is based on the South Carolina Senate’s current version of the state budget which has not yet been finalized.