GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County School bus driver is no longer employed by the district following an altercation with multiple students, Greenville County Schools said.

According to the district, the altercation happened Friday afternoon. To the district knowing, no students were injured during this incident. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The investigation indicated the bus driver did not act along with the district’s policies and expectations, district officials said. He is no longer employed with the district.

The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement and the district.