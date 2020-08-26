Greenville Co. Schools: In-person classes moving to 2 days per week Sept. 8

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Students at Greenville County Schools will attend two days per week beginning September 8, the district announced Tuesday.

The school district said improving COVID-19 spread data from DHEC allows the movie to Attendance Plan 2.

The plan could change if there is a “dramatic and negative swing in spread data” over the next week.

As part of the plan, students will attend in-person classes two days per week and will take part in eLearning for the other three.

Students in the Blue and Green attendance groups will have in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday while students in the Red and Purple attendance groups will have in-person classes on Tuesday and Thursday. All students will have eLearning on Friday.

Around 50 percent of students will be in school each day as part of the plan.

Greenville County Schools said Attendance Plan 2 will continue until further notice.

Students currently attend classes one day per week.

