Greenville Co. Schools looking for new hires at job fair Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As Greenville County Schools moves towards five days a week of in-person learning for some students, there’s now a need for more employees.

The school district will be holding a job fair at Wade Hampton High School Tuesday, September 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Several positions are available for hire, according to the district, including bus drivers, bus driver aides, custodians and food service workers.

Pay will be between $10 and nearly $20 an hour, according to spokesperson Tim Waller.

The rate for a bus driver is $15 to $19 an hour and, for bus aides, it’s $10 to $16 an hour.

Job duties for bus drivers also involve sanitizing buses in between routes.

All employees who work 30 hours or more per week qualify for benefits, like health and dental insurance, sick leave and free life insurance. Training is provided.

Anyone with questions about the jobs is asked to call this hotline: (864) 355-3100 or click here.