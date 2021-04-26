Greenville Co. Schools offers full-time in-person learning option for high schoolers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Starting Monday, Greenville County high school students have the option to go back to in-person learning five days a week, but it’s not clear how many of them will choose to go back full-time, as a four day a week option remains available.

Gov. Henry McMaster has been pushing for the move since last year.

Last week, the governor signed a law that requires all school districts across the state to offer an option for five-day-a-week in-person learning.

Southside High School 10th grader Isabella Roh said she and most people she knows will stay on the four-day-a-week in person option that’s offered now.

“The work is pretty easy for me, at least, and I like it,” she said.

According to Tim Waller, director of media relations for Greenville County Schools, there was no prior sign-up process for students to transition to five day a week in-person learning.

“Anecdotally, I can tell you that our high school principals haven’t seen that many more students in the classroom today than they were when everybody was on the 75 percent plan,” he said.

Roh said she likes thinks only about one-in-five people she knows will go back to five-day-a-week in-person.

“A lot of kids are used to it, so they’re going to stay with it,” she added. “I feel like most of the parents are making the kids come back if they are doing a five-day-a-week schedule.”

Making room for more students in the classrooms means removing plexiglass dividers and setting desks three feet apart.

According to Waller, that puts Greenville County high schools outside of CDC guidance, which recommends social distancing of six feet in areas with a high rate of COVID-19 like Greenville County.

“But I was told today from a couple of principals, we are still a couple of empty desks in classrooms throughout the district,” Waller said.

According to Waller, the district should have a better idea Tuesday of how many high schoolers are opting for five-day-a-week in-person learning.