GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools scheduled an eLearning day for April 16 to allow staff to receive their second coronavirus vaccine dose.

The district said the date is tentative and could change based on the district’s ability to get enough vaccine doses.

Greenville County Schools said teachers will provide lessons on the day they are receiving their second dose and assignments will be posted while they are away getting the vaccine.