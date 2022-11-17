GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – School could start and end a week earlier in Greenville County beginning in 2023, according to a new district proposal.

Greenville County Schools notified parents of the proposed change Thursday.

Under the new calendar, the next school year would begin August 8, 2023 and end May 22, 2024.

The 2024-25 school year would also begin August 8 but would end May 23.

The district said the change is to allow the academic semester to end before winter break, rather than when students return in January.

Districts in South Carolina are required to operate on a “year-round modified calendar” if they begin school before the third Monday in August.

Greenville County Schools reassured parents that while they will be using a “year-round modified calendar,” they will still have a summer break and that the schedule will still be structured the same way as previous calendars.

State law does not define what a “year-round modified calendar” is.

A 2019 memo from the Superintendent of Education to South Carolina school districts stated that the Department of Education would not define “year-round modified calendar” except to say that school terms must be 190 days with 180 days of instruction.

Parents are encouraged to give feedback on the new calendars by emailing calendar@greenville.k12.sc.us before December 1.

Proposed 2023-24 Greenville County Schools Student Calendar:

2024-25 Greenville County Schools Student Calendar: