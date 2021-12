GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools released calendars Wednesday for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The first day of school will be August 15, 2022 while the last day will be June 2, 2023.

FULL CALENDARS: 5K-12th Grade Calendar | 4K Calendar

The district said the last day of school before winter break will be December 16 with students returning on January 3. Spring Break will be March 20-24.

High school graduations will be held from May 30 through June 2, 2023.