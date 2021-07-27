Greenville Co. Schools search for bus drivers and service employees ahead of new school year

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools held a job fair Tuesday at Bryson Middle School, hoping to hire more staff to ensure a successful school year.

The school district needs 157 people to fill bus driver, bus aide, custodian and food service operator positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

Each of these jobs comes with higher starting pay and benefits for people who work at least 30 hours per week, which includes health and dental, retirement, sick leave, and free life insurance benefits.

Job training is provided and pay ranges from $12 to 20 per hour, depending on the job:

Bus Driver $16.57 – $20.23

Bus Aide $12.93 – $16.07

Custodian $12.93 – $15.04

Food Services $12.93 – $15.04

Roni Brouillard, Transportation Manager for Greenville Co. Schools, said she hopes a shortage of bus drivers and bus aides in particular will end soon.

“When we have a shortage, it affects the students,” she said. “It affects the schools and the schedules and could cause delays, which would cause students time away from education.”

Greenville County Schools said it also has 56 teacher openings and that if those are not filled before the school year begins, hiring managers will pull substitute teachers who are on call.

There is no deadline to apply to service job openings.

Click here to apply or find more information. You can also call an information line at (864) 355-3100.