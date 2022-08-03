GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County Schools on Wednesday completed the second of two days of active shooter training.

The training involved roughly 250 staff members from the school district, school resource officers from Greenville, Greer, Fountain Inn, Mauldin, Travelers Rest, and Anderson City Police Departments, firefighters from Piedmont Park, Taylors, and Wade Hampton Fire Departments, and Greenville County EMS.

Staff received instruction on many topics, from wound care to communication with first responders.

“They’re learning different points of contact inside the school, what can provide cover for their kids in the classroom, how to immediately lock down their classroom,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

Despite continuing training of staff via videos and discussions, Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster said nothing can compare to hands-on training.

“Reading about it, hearing about it, seeing a video about it; it is not the same as the sights, the sound, the smell of an actual simulated incident,” he said.

Greenville County Schools plans to unveil a new weapons detection system on Thursday.