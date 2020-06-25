Greenville Co. Schools suspends summer athletic practices

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools announced Thursday that all summer athletic practices will be suspended until coronavirus numbers improve.

According to the district, summer practices by athletic teams were suspended after the county was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot.

Athletics Director Darry Nance said there is no outbreak among the practicing teams.

“This is simply in response to the increase in cases across Greenville County,” said Nance. “In fact, I am extremely proud of our athletes and coaches and the discipline they showed in wearing masks and maintaining distance during the past week and a half since we began workouts.”

Greenville County Schools also said that Academic Recovery Camps will be postponed until at least July 20. Those camps were originally slated to begin July 6.