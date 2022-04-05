GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Students at Tanglewood Middle School are getting help dealing with the aftermath of a deadly school shooting.

Greenville County Schools sent out a summary Tuesday of what happened and how they’re working to help their students.”

“Now, he’s dead and too many people are hurt, some people are traumatized. Some people saw how it happened,” said a 7th grade student 7NEWS spoke with.

Tanglewood Middle has been filled with extra counselors since last week’s tragedy.

“We’re talking about school counselors, school psychologists, people from our social workers department, as well as our partners from Greater Greenville Mental Health,” said Tim Waller.

Tim Waller, a school district spokesperson, said they’re taking action with what they call their “After-Care Team.

“We recognize that after a horrible tragedy, like what we saw there at Tanglewood Middle on Thursday, that a lot of people, young and old, from students to staff members are going to have some real needs,” said Waller.

The extra support is for both students and staff. Waller said they dedicated first period on Monday for counselors to talk with each classroom. He said these professionals will continue the support as long as needed.

“We don’t want to abandon anyone there, we want them to feel safe and secure, we want to create that atmosphere of safety,” he said.

Just because students are receiving help at school, doesn’t mean they don’t need it at home.

“When the parent can say, I know this was a bad situation. I know none of us are equipped for that, but I do want you to know that I am here to protect you,” said Dr. Roger Rhoades.

Dr. Rhoades, a Licensed Professional Counselor, said parents need to be guiding their children.

“They need to be observant. They don’t need to blow this off or think, well the school will take care of it,” he said.

Dr. Rhoades said it’s important parents let their kids know they are here to protect them.

“These kinds of issues that come up make them feel unsafe. So, now they’re looking at their parents and saying, wait a minute, where are we? They’re lost,” said Dr. Rhoades.

If your child does need more support, Dr. Rhoades said parents need to work with the professionals, as a team.

In the district’s report, the suspect and victim were familiar with each other, but the motive is still under investigation.

The student killed was 12-year-old Jamari Jackson.

His funeral will be held at Relentless Church, on April 9 at 2:00 p.m.

It will be open to the public and visitation will be from 1:00-1:45 p.m. A memorial fund has been set up at Bank of Travelers Rest.