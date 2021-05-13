Greenville Co. Schools to allow vaccinated employees to opt out of wearing masks

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools is allowing fully vaccinated employees to opt out of wearing masks.

The district said they are providing their nearly 10,000 employees a form which can be completed and returned to their supervisors.

Greenville County Schools said they are keeping their ban on visitors in school buildings during the day.

Visitors attending events, including athletics, are asked to wear a mask unless they are fully vaccinated. The school district said visitors will not be asked for proof of vaccination.

