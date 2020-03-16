Greenville Co. Schools to deliver meals by bus beginning Thurs.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools is set to deliver meals for children to sites around the county beginning Thursday.
According to the district, the meals will be able to be picked up from 15 school sites and various locations around the county from 10:00am to noon beginning Thursday.
The children must be present to receive the meals. The meals are for people 18-years-old and younger (or special needs adults up to age 21).
The meals include lunch and breakfast for the next day which eliminates the need for multiple pickups.
Here are the locations for the meals:
SCHOOL PICKUP SITES
- TR High School
- Berea ES
- AJ Whittenberg ES
- Welcome, ES
- Grove ES
- Sue Cleveland ES
- Sterling School
- Blue Ridge MS
- Wade Hampton HS
- JL Mann High School
- Mauldin HS
- Hillcrest HS
- Eastside HS
- Greer HS
BUS DELIVERY SITES
- Berea/Alexander/Grove/Hollis/Tanglewood White Horse Road Area
- 6300 White Horse Road
- 2700 Blue Ridge Dr. (Westside Park)
- 301 Woodside Ave. (Woodside Baptist Church)
- 529 Farrs Bridge Road (Berea First Baptist Church)
- 200 Saluda Dam Road (Truth Missionary Baptist)
- Intersection of Berea Forest Circle/Melody Lane
- 925 N. Franklin Road (Northwest Crescent CDC)
- 200 Alice Ave. (Freetown Community Center)
- W. Faris Road (Kmart Plaza)
- 1500 Piedmont Highway (Lakeside Park)
- 2718 Old Anderson Road (MaxWay)
- 710 S. Fairfield Rd. (Mt. Pleasant Community Center)
- 7616 Augusta Rd. (Ingles)
- 113 Minus Str. (Sterling Community Center)
- 400 Rainbow Dr. (Agnew Baptist)
- Intersection of Peace St./Sirrine St.
- Intersection of Sumter St./Palmetto Ave.
- 1223 Grove Road (Grove Road Baptist)
- 105 Crestfield Rd. (Disciples Fellowship Baptist Church)
- 200 N. Washington Ave. (Washington Ave. Baptist Church)
- 5 New Dunham Bridge Rd. (Tanglewood Baptist Church)
- 200 Ashe Dr. (Greenville Arms)
- Intersection of Lenhardt Dr./Green Fern (near Saluda Lake Rd.)
- 100 Shemwood Lane (Shemwood Crossing)
- Slater-Marietta Area
- 4025 Geer Hwy. (Sunoco @ Echo Valley)
- 626 Talley Bridge Rd. (Walnut Grove)
- 2914 Geer Hwy. (Old Hometown)
- Cherrydale/Duncan Chapel/Lakeview Area
- 100 Crestwood Forest Dr. (Crestwood Forest Apts.)
- Intersection of Marion St./Highlawn Ave.
- 13 2nd Ave (Poe Baptist Church)
- 300 Furman Hall Rd. (Boulder Creek Apts.)
- Intersection of Montis Dr./Verner Dr.
- 157 Montague Rd. (Woodwind Apts.)
- 1201 Cedar Lane Rd. (Hawks Landing)
- East North Street Area
- 112 Rebecca Ave. (Nicholtown Community Center)
- 47 Lamp Post Dr. Apartments (mailbox area)
- Intersection of Arcadia Hills, Alde St./Adrianna St
- Greer/Chandler Creek
- 1 Wilson Ave. (Victor United Methodist)
- 410 S. Main St. Greer (Southside Baptist Church)
- 601 W. Arlington Ave. (Greer City Stadium)
- Woodmont/Sue Cleveland Area
- 8323 Augusta Rd. (Valley Brook Outreach)
- 710 S. Fairfield Rd. (Mt. Pleasant Community Center)
- 10 S. Piedmont Highway (Old Sue Cleveland Elementary)