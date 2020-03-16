Greenville Co. Schools to deliver meals by bus beginning Thurs.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools is set to deliver meals for children to sites around the county beginning Thursday.

According to the district, the meals will be able to be picked up from 15 school sites and various locations around the county from 10:00am to noon beginning Thursday.

The children must be present to receive the meals. The meals are for people 18-years-old and younger (or special needs adults up to age 21).

The meals include lunch and breakfast for the next day which eliminates the need for multiple pickups.

Here are the locations for the meals:

SCHOOL PICKUP SITES

TR High School

Berea ES

AJ Whittenberg ES

Welcome, ES

Grove ES

Sue Cleveland ES

Sterling School

Blue Ridge MS

Wade Hampton HS

JL Mann High School

Mauldin HS

Hillcrest HS

Eastside HS

Greer HS

BUS DELIVERY SITES