Greenville Co. schools to have eLearning day Thursday for employee vaccinations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – All Greenville County School students will participate in eLearning on Thursday, March 18 as the district rolls out its first COVID-19 vaccine clinics for employees.  

A second eLearning day was planned for Monday, March 22, but that has been canceled. Students will attend school on their normal schedule, according to the district.

The district will let parents know if another vaccine clinic for teachers and other staff will be required.

GCS also wanted to remind students that Friday, March 19 is a teacher Professional Development day and a student holiday.

