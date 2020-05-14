Greenville Co. Schools to hold in-person graduations at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools announced Thursday that in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 will be held in late May and early June at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

The graduation ceremonies will be held from May 27 through June 4.

Graduates will be allowed to bring up to two guests.

The graduation ceremonies will take place at 9:00am and 5:00pm to allow district personnel to clean and disinfect between events.

Guests will also have assigned seats and be paired together an appropriate distance from other occupied seats, according to Greenville County Schools.

“We are extremely pleased to expand our partnership with Bon Secours in order to provide our 2020 graduates with the traditional graduation ceremony they have earned and so richly deserve,” said Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster.

“Given the size of Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Greenville County School District is able to maintain social distancing guidelines and the tradition of graduating at The Well will continue with the Class of 2020,” said Beth Paul, general manager of Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The graduation ceremonies will be live streamed and recorded for those who cannot be in attendance.

The district released this list measures being taken for the graduation ceremonies:

Precautions will be taken to observe social distancing, personal protective equipment will be worn, and the venue will be disinfected and sanitized before/after each ceremony.

GCS will provide gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer for all graduates and school personnel that are assisting with graduation. Students will be required to wear protective equipment until they are seated.

Each ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded for the convenience of those who cannot be in attendance.

Each guest will have an assigned seat. Guest seats for each graduate will be paired together an appropriate distance from other occupied seats.

Seating priority will be based on random/lottery selection.

To maximize floor space and minimize ceremony time and potential exposure, bands and choruses will not perform.

All participants and guests must wear masks and undergo a temperature screening in order to participate. Those with a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed inside of BSWA (this includes graduates, staff, and guests).

There will be no processional, but students will march out in recess.

All participants and guests must enter through appropriate portals and remain in assigned seats unless using the restroom facilities.

Programs will be delivered electronically via backpack and student email, and will be available on school websites prior to graduation day. Graduates are the only individuals who will receive a printed program at the arena.

Graduates and families will not be allowed to congregate within BSWA or on the property outside. Individuals without tickets will not be allowed to enter the Arena property prior to graduation or loiter outside the Arena to greet graduates after the ceremony.

Schedule of graduation ceremonies:

Wednesday, May 27th

9:00am – Fine Arts Center

Thursday, May 28th

9:00 AM – Southside High School

5:00 PM – Greenville High School

Friday, May 29th

9:00 AM – Wade Hampton High School

5:00 PM – JL Mann High School

Saturday, May 30th

9:00 AM – Riverside High School

5:00 PM – Mauldin High School

Monday, June, 1st

9:00 AM – Blue Ridge High School

5:00 PM – Hillcrest High School

Tuesday, June 2nd

9:00 AM – Eastside High School

5:00 PM – Greer High School

Wednesday, June 3rd

9:00 AM – Woodmont High School

5:00 PM – Berea High School

Thursday, June 4th

9:00 AM – Travelers Rest High School

5:00 PM – Carolina High School