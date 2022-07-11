GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools announced its new pay rates ahead of their job fair this Tuesday.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to Noon at Enoree Career Center located at 108 Scalybark Road, Greenville, SC 29617.

The school district is looking to hire bus drivers, groundskeepers, food service operators and more. The new pay rates, which increased on July 1, are as follows:

Bus Driver $16.57 – $20.23 Bus Aide $12.93 – $16.07 Groundskeepers $14.68 – $17.22 Custodian $12.93 – $15.04 Food Service $12.93 – $15.04 Greenville County Schools pay rates

Employees who work 30 hours or more per week also qualify for health and dental, among other benefits.

Hiring managers will be on location at the job fair to speak with applicants.