GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will host a “transportation only” job fair Tuesday.

According to the school district, the job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Golden Strip Career Center located at 1120 E. Butler Road.

The school district is looking to fill positions for bus drivers and bus aides.

There will be a new pay increase effective July 1. Bus drivers will make $19 to $21.26 and bus aides will make $15.06 to $16.56.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call INFOLINE 355-3100 or visit the Greenville County Schools Website.