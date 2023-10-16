GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County School will host a job fair on Tuesday evening.

The job fair will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Plain Elementary School, located at 506 Neely Ferry Road in Simpsonville.

The job fair is focused on hiring bus drivers, bus aides, custodians, and food service operators.

Below you will find the pay range for each position:

Bus drivers: $21.28 – $23.54

Bus Aides: $15.59 – $17.14

Custodians: $ 15.06 – $17.06

Food Service Operators: $15.06 – $17.06

The school district said

Employees who work 30 hours or more per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.

Hiring managers will be on hand to speak with applicants and answer questions.