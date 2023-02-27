GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School system is hosting a job fair Tuesday.

The job fair will be from 5-7:00 p.m. at Riverside High School, located at 794 Hammett Bridge Road in Greer.

They are looking to fill positions for bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service operators.

Employees who work 30 hours or more per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.

Hiring managers will be on hand to speak with applicants and answer questions.