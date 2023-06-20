GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools are looking for workers and will host a job fair for potential employees on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at Lifelong Learning at the Sullivan Center.

They are hiring bus drivers and aides as well as food service workers and custodians.

The district also announced increased wages for these positions that will start July 1st.

Bus drivers: $21.28 – $23.54

Bus Aides: $15.59 – $17.14

Custodians: $ 15.06 – $17.06

Food Service Operators: $15.06 – $17.06

If you are not able to make the job fair on Tuesday, you can apply here.