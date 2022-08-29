GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will hold a job fair Tuesday, August 30 as they seek bus drivers, custodians, and others.

The job fair will be located at Lifelong Learning at Sullivan Center (206 Wilkins Street) and will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be centered around hiring bus drivers, bus aides, custodians, and food service operators. These positions carry the following hourly pay rates:

Bus Drivers $19 – $21.26 Bus Aide $15.06 – $16.56 Custodian $15.06 – $16.48 Food Service $15.06 – $16.48 Greenville County Schools pay rates

Employees that work over 30 hours per week are eligible for health benefits and more. Hiring managers will be on site to speak with applicants.