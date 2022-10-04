GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will host a job fair Tuesday evening.

The job fair will take place from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Wade Hampton High School located at 100 Pine Knoll Drive.

School officials are looking to hire bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service operators.

The starting pay for these positions increased on July 1st of this year:

Bus Driver $19.00 – $21.26

Bus Aide $15.06 – $16.56

Custodian $15.06 – $16.48

Food Service $15.06 – $16.48

Employees who work more than 30 hours a week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.