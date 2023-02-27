GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools announced the opening of a student-run branch of the Greenville Federal Credit Union Friday at Greer High School.

The branch is set to open in August.

Officials said the program brings real-life financial literacy and education into the school and prepares students for both college and future careers.

“Because of the work here at Greer High in the area of Business and Marketing and entrepreneurship this was kinda a next natural fit to expand it and it’ll align with our bigger vision of providing students the hands-on opportunities…,” said Greenville County Schools Superintendent, Burke Royster.

An application process will open this spring for students who are interested in working within the branch.