Greenville Co. Schools to provide at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits for students

How long do at-home COVID-19 test kits last? (Getty)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools are providing at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits for students.

School officials said Test-to-Stay allows students who are eligible to avoid quarantine and remain at school after an exposure to someone with COVID-19.

If a student is eligible for the Test-to-Stay program, the student or parent can request an at-home rapid test kit from their school location in order to complete the DHEC-required COVID-19 test. 

However, the school will not administer the test.

The school will provide the at-home rapid test kit, a DHEC Attestation Form, and instructions.

For middle and high school students, a parent/legal guardian must provide permission for a test kit to be sent home with the student, according to the school district. For elementary school students, a parent/legal guardian must pick up the test kit from the school, or they may authorize a middle/high school sibling or other adult to pick up the test kit.

