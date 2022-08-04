GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools has added a high-tech tool to its school security toolbox.

On Thursday, district leaders and security specialists unveiled Evolv, a new weapons detection system.

The district announced plans earlier this year to install the system.

Evolv uses an array of cameras in conjunction with advanced algorithms to identify weapons and their location based on weight, shape and density.

The system cost the district a one-time fee of $550,000 and an additional $700,000 in recurring costs for operation.

Dedicated staff and school resource officers will operate Evolv as it rotates randomly through district schools on a daily basis.

“If they never know when we’re going to show up and when we’re going to check them, that should cause them to have second and third thoughts about bringing anything in that they shouldn’t bring with them,” said Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster.

When Evolv detects a weapon, onboard lights will turn red and the device will ping.

Operators see a video loop of the person carrying said weapon, complete with an orange box around where the weapon was located.

Despite the new piece of tech, Royster said the biggest key to school security lies in the hands of staff and students.

Royster urged staff and students to report any suspicious behavior immediately.