GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis was fined $1,000 by the State Ethics Commission for using a county-issued patrol car in a political advertisement.

Lewis appeared in a 2020 commercial for the Security is Strength Political Action Committee in support of Senator Lindsey Graham, who was running for reelection at the time.

According to the consent order from the State Ethics Commission, Sheriff Lewis was asked to appear in the commercial in October 2020.

Lewis was then asked during filming of the commercial if a county-issued patrol car could be used in the commercial. Lewis then moved the patrol car and activated the blue lights on the car for the commercial, the order stated.

The ethics commission found Lewis violated South Carolina law prohibiting the use of government equipment in an election campaign, according to a June 6 order from the commission.

Sheriff Lewis was fined $1,000, which included a $700 penalty and a $300 administrative fee.