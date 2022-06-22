GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff will provide an update on a man who was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Daniel Printz pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in the death in relation to a Greenville County woman.

Investigators found the body of 80-year-old Edna Suttles on May 16 in a wooded area off of Harris Holly Springs Road in Rutherfordton. She was previously reported missing on Aug. 27, 2021.

The following agencies will also be at the press conference Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, Carolina, Federal Bureau of Investigation Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

