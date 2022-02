GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a new initiative to help combat the opioid crisis in Greenville County Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the announcement starts at 10:30 a.m. at Piney Mountain Community Center on Worley Road in Greenville, S.C.

The initiative is called P.O.W.E.R., officials said. Representatives from the Phoenix Center and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will be at the announcement as well.